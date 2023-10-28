Chamarajnagar, two other districts bag prizes for best Dasara tableaux

October 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Among the districts that showcased their tableaux at the recently concluded Dasara procession on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Mysuru which was watched by a sea of humanity, the districts of Dharwad, Chikkamagalur, and Chamarajanagar have bagged the best prizes for their tableaux in the district category.

The Dasara tableaux committee announced the best tableaux of the Dasara procession here on Saturday.

An expert committee had been constituted to decide on the best tableaux under different categories and accordingly the committee came up with its choices.

This year, 49 tableaux took part in the procession and they included representations from the districts, the government departments, boards and corporations and others.

As it was a prestigious platform, the committee had announced certain guidelines for the participants for complying with the quality and bringing out best concepts before the large audiences.

The consolation prizes in the district category were won by Hassan, Mandya, and Shivamogga.

In the category of government departments and boards and corporations, the tableaux presented by the tourism department, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, and the Department of Information and Public Relations won the best prizes.

The consolation prize in this category was won by the Karnataka Milk Federation.

The Vijayadashami procession this year could be described as one of the longest as it had 150 participants. It took almost three hours for the participants that included the caparisoned elephants, tableaux and cultural troupes, to exit the palace. The procession concluded around 7:30 pm at Bannimantap.

In total, the procession had 49 tableaux and 88 cultural troupes with about 50 art themes. The Dasara tableaux committee was tasked to bring the best ones and concepts to the procession and accordingly the procession had tableaux on different themes like art, culture, heritage, forest and wildlife, tourism and so on.

The Tourism Department’s tableau on Lakkundi temple was very impressive. The artwork looked very professional, and most crowds appreciated it.