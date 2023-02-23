HamberMenu
Chamarajnagar: Man kills woman, ends life

February 23, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Tamil Nadu allegedly murdered a woman and reportedly committed suicide by hanging, at Nagamalai village in Chamarajnagar district. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

Muniraju from Yerabaiyyanahalli in Dharmapuri district, allegedly killed Lakshmi, a resident of Dharmapuri district, using a stone.

Reports reaching here said Lakshmi and Muniraju were known to each other for many years. A few months ago, she moved to Nagamalai from Dharmapuri and apparently started living with one of her relatives. On knowing this, Muniraju rushed to Nagamalai and bludgeoned Lakshmi to death close to her house. Later, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree.

Acting on a complaint, M.M. Hills Police have registered a case. and investigating.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

