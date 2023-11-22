Chamarajnagar: Inter-State, inter-district fodder transportation banned

November 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after chairing a meeting to assess the availability of fodder and the steps to be taken for cultivating fodder for the livestock in the coming months to ensure there was no scarcity, Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag has issued an order prohibiting the transportation of fodder from the district to other districts and States as a precautionary measure to ensure availability for the animals of the district.

All taluks in the district had been declared drought-affected and there is a likelihood of the district facing fodder shortage in the coming days if no measures were taken.

By restricting fodder supply from the district to other districts and States, the possibility of shortage foreseen in the coming days could be addressed to some extent.

The deputy commissioner said she was convinced that there was a need to take measures for ensuring that there was no fodder shortage in the district after holding a meeting with the officials convened by the district disaster management committee.

In this connection, Ms. Nag, who is also the chairperson of the committee, issued the order restricting transportation of fodder to other districts and States until further orders.

She said in her order that the police, Forest Department staff, and the check post staff must take extra precautions in preventing the inter-State fodder transportation from Chamarajnagar. They must also ensure that the fodder was not transported to other districts as well.

She directed for taking action if transportation of fodder to other states and districts was found. She also warned of action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Ms. Shilpa Nag on Tuesday appealed to farmers to conserve available fodder stocks for their livestock and also cultivate fodder for the days ahead so that they don’t face any shortage. She said five taluks had been declared drought-hit because of the failure of monsoon. As per the 20th census of livestock and other animals, the district has 2,59,279 livestock and the total number reaches 2,78,199 including sheep and goat. For these animals, the district has fodder stock that can last for the next 20 weeks. In the coming days, the district may require 11,870 metric tonnes of fodder a week. If the demand is taken into consideration, the district required 2,84,880 metric tonnes of fodder, she stated.

