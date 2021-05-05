Chamarajnagar deaths | Karnataka govt. appoints commission of inquiry

Bengaluru

05 May 2021 11:45 IST

According to the notification, the inquiry report is to be submitted within a month.

Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a commission of inquiry, headed by Justice B.A. Patil, retired judge, High Court of Karnataka, to look into circumstances that led to the death of COVID-19 patients in Chamarajnagar district hospital on May 3, reportedly due to oxygen shortage.

The office of the commission will be located in Mysuru.

As many as 24 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajnagar district in 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. While the authorities have claimed that not all cases are due to oxygen shortage, families of those who lost lives have said that severe oxygen shortage led to the tragedy.