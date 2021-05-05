Karnataka

Chamarajnagar deaths | Karnataka govt. appoints commission of inquiry

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar visited District hospital and met the relatives of the covid effected persons famlies in Chamarajanagar on May 04, 2021   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a commission of inquiry, headed by Justice B.A. Patil, retired judge, High Court of Karnataka, to look into circumstances that led to the death of COVID-19 patients in Chamarajnagar district hospital on May 3, reportedly due to oxygen shortage.

According to the notification, the inquiry report is to be submitted within a month. The office of the commission will be located in Mysuru.

As many as 24 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajnagar district in 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. While the authorities have claimed that not all cases are due to oxygen shortage, families of those who lost lives have said that severe oxygen shortage led to the tragedy.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2021 11:46:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/chamarajnagar-deaths-karnataka-govt-appoints-commission-of-inquiry/article34487409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY