Chamarajangar: Municipal Council member sentenced to jail for threatening official

A member of the City Municipal Council (CMC) in Chamarajanagar R P Nanjundaswamy was sentenced to one year in prison by the local court for threatening the Commissioner of the civic body with dire circumstances and preventing him from discharging his official duties.

The Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court sentenced Nanjundaswamy, who represents Ward No. 15 of the Chamarajanagar CMC, on March 25, 2022, for the offence reported more than eleven years ago.

At a function organised by the CMC to lay the foundation stone for a solid waste management unit on Government land at Yadabetta in Chamarajanagar rural police station limits on November 10, 2010 in the presence of CMC members, MLAs and engineers, Nanjundaswamy, who was then a member of CMC ward No. 27, kicked up a row with the then CMC Commissioner S Prakash on the pretext of seeking details of expenditure on past works and disrupted a Government function.

The CMC member not only hurled abuses against Mr Prakash, but also held out a death threat on the occasion. A case was registered against Nanjundaswamy in Chamarajanagar rural police station under Section 353 of the IPC that deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging her or his duty, Section 504 of the IPC, which deals with intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace and Section 506 of the IPC, which deals with punishment for criminal intimidation.

As the charges against Nanjundaswamy were proved, the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court of Chamarajanagar Mohammed Roshan Shah sentenced Nanjundaswamy to one years simple imprisonment and a penalty of ₹ 3,000 for the offence under Section 353, six months simple imprisonment and penalty of ₹ 1,000 for the offence under Section 504 of the IPC and simple imprisonment for six months and a penalty of ₹ 1,000 for the offence under Section 506 of IPC.

While Assistant Public Prosecutor A C Mahesh argued on behalf of the Government, Inspector of Chamarajanagar Rural Police Station B G Kumar was the investigating officer in the case.