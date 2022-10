Chamarajanagar ZP CEO inspects GPs

The Chamarajanagar ZP CEO K.M.Gayatri on Saturday visited Honahallli and Arkalwadi gram panchayats and inspected various rural development programmes being implemented in the two GPs. She also discussed drinking water issue and the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and MGNREGA besides apprising herself of the condition of the primary health centres. ADVERTISEMENT

