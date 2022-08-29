Chamarajanagar villages flooded, DC inspects rain situation

Eight people, including a 11-month-old baby, were rescued after their farmhouse was inundated after heavy rains near Mangala village

Several villages in Chamarajanagar are flooded after torrential rains lashed many parts of the district.

Houses in Jyothi Gowdana Pura and Karalamole villages were flooded and the residents had a tough time clearing flood water from their homes.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri visited the rain-hit villages and heard the grievances from the affected.

As a temporary measure, arrangements have been made for shelter in Jyothi Gowdana Pura on the first floor of the gram panchayat office. The DC told the tahsildar to immediately open the relief camp for the rain-affected, and provide all basic necessities to the families including breakfast, lunch and dinner and potable water.

The DC and the CEO told the officials to ensure the rain-affected get all the assistance and handle the situation. They should also take necessary preventive measures in the wake of heavy rains. The CEO gave clear instructions to the ZP staff to handle the crisis effectively and take all assistance required to manage the situation.

Family rescued

Eight members of a family, including a 11-month-old baby, were rescued and brought to a safer place after their house in Mahanthalapura in Mangala GP in the district was inundated. The family had taken shelter on the terrace of their house in the farm and were unable to come out seeking help following flooding of the fields after heavy rains.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the farm in a boat and rescued the family members, who are presently housed in Santhemarahalli guest house.