Chamarajanagar police nab four inter-State burglars

The Chamarajanagar district police has arrested four alleged inter-State burglars and recovered gold jewellery valued at ₹41.69 lakh and silver ornaments worth about ₹3 lakh from them.

The arrest came after Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Kavitha B.T. constituted two separate teams of police officials to nab the culprits after a resident of Ashraya extension in Hanur Town Sabeer Ahmed lodged a house burglary complaint on October 23, 2024.

According to the complainant, unidentified burglars had broken into his house after he had locked the house on October 18, 2024, and went to attend the wedding of a relative. Upon his return to the house, he found that the burglars had taken away ₹11 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery, besides ₹20,000 cash.

The teams constituted by the Chamarajanagar district police visited various parts of the State and Tamil Nadu and Kerala to gather information about the suspected burglars. The police managed to nab four alleged burglars when they came to Malai Mahadeshwara Hills and Kollegal to commit more crimes and sell the stolen articles, said a statement issued by the Chamarajanagar district police on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kodanguswamy, 58, from Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, Jesudas, 39, from Palakkad district in Kerala, Indiraraj, 35, from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Ajit, 23, a native of Hassan, but presently residing in Manjeri in Kerala.

During their interrogation, the police said their involvement was found in a total of 13 cases of burglary in Hanur, Doddinduwadi, Gundegala, Kollegal town, Chamarajanagar town, Gundlupet and Begur in Chamarajanagar district, besides one case of burglary in Kolar district.

Apart from gold and silver ornaments, the police has also recovered ₹4,400 in cash, one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler.