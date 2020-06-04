Chamarajanagar only district in State to remain COVID-19 free

Bengaluru

04 June 2020 22:57 IST

‘Possible because of good teamwork between departments’

Even three months after SARS-CoV-2 entered Karnataka, Chamarajanagar is the only district in Karnataka to have continued to remain COVID-19 free.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who is the district in charge Minister for Chamarajanagar, told The Hindu that it was possible because of excellent teamwork and coordination between departments of Health and Revenue apart from the district administration. The district borders Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“Although the district had its share of Tablighi Jamaat participants, and over 50 employees of the pharma company in Mysuru are from the district, timely action and meticulous sealing of the borders helped in keeping infection away,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The credit should go to the people of Chamarajanagar, who helped us in maintaining constant vigil at the borders and strict enforcement of quarantine rules. All vehicles entering the district were sanitised and drivers were screened. I have visited the district 11 times in 60 days and most importantly there was absolutely no interference from political leaders,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.