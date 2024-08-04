Chamarajanagar MP visits flood-affected areas and relief centre

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose visited the flood-hit areas of Kollegal taluk and the relief centre set up to provide shelter to the residents of the flood-affected villages.

During a visit to the relief centre opened at the hostel near Mahadeshwara college in Kollegal town, Mr. Bose inspected the kitchen and examined the utensils and provisions before checking the afternoon prepared at the centre.

He instructed the officials to ensure that the flood-hit victims, who had taken shelter at the relief centre, do not face difficulties.

The flood hit victims urged the MP to ensure that their damaged houses were repaired at the earliest while also making a representation for a permanent solution to their woes during floods.

He assured the victims that the repair and construction of houses would be taken up as per the guidelines of the government.

Later, Mr. Bose visited the flood-hit village of Dasanapura in Kollegal taluk and inspected the houses that were damaged on account of the flooding. Receiving the petitions from the affected public, the MP directed the officials to take necessary steps.

The MP later also visited Hale Anagalli, Hale Hampapura, Harale and Mulluru villages, which were also affected by floods, and interacted with the residents. He also inspected the agricultural fields that had been damaged due to the floods.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Bose said he will discuss with the officials in the coming days to prevent the loss to crops and damage to houses on account of floods in future.