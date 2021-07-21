Chamarajanagar may get investments from T.Nadu

When Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagaish Shettar was in Chamarajanagar in January this year, he had said that the district has potential to be developed as an industrial hub as investments can also be attracted from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, the department had planned road shows in Coimbatore and Tiruppur and also in Kerala to attract investments and make Chamarajanagar, which shares border with Tamil Nadu, one of the prominent destinations for industrial development.

However, the road shows were yet to happen and the reason was attributed to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Mr. Shettar, during his inspection of industrial areas in the district, had said that many were keen for making investments in Chamarajanagar and some proposals were before the government.

More emphasis is on developing small and medium industries at Kellamballi-Badanaguppe area and other industrial areas since such units assure more jobs.