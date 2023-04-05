Chamarajanagar man donates organs to save several lives

April 05, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MYSURU

A 45-year-old man from Chamarajanagar saved many lives by donating his organs after he was declared brain-dead following a road accident.

Puttamadaiah, a resident of Kuderu, was admitted to JSS Hospital here on April 2 after he met with a road accident. He was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

The hospital authorities spoke to the family members about organ donation and a counselling was done. Amidst the grief, the family members agreed for the donation and gave their consent. Puttamadaiah was declared brain dead as per the protocol, a press release said.

The organs – heart, kidneys and two corneas – were harvested. A green corridor was created to transport the heart to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru with the help of the police Department.

One kidney was sent to the Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and one kidney and two corneas were retained at the JSS Hospital for transplantation to the needy patients, the release said.

“The decision to donate the organs will give new life to many,” the hospital management said, while thanking the family members of Puttamadaiah for taking the decision for organ donation.