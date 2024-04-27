Chamarajanagar LS seat registers 76.81 polling

April 27, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The final figures of the voting percentage of Friday’s polling in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency (reserved) have been compiled and the turnout of voters stood at 76.81 percent, a marginal improvement when compared to the previous poll.

The election held in 2019 had recorded 75.35 percent polling.

Only Gundlupet assembly constituency registered a voting percentage above 80 percent while the turnout in remaining seven assembly constituencies was between 71 percent and 78 percent.

Among the 17,78,310 eligible voters in the constituency, 8,78,702 are men, 8,99,501 are women and 107 belong to the transgender category. Out of 17,78,310 voters, 13,65,944 had cast their votes on Friday. They included 6,82,961 male and 6,82,952 female. If the voting percentage of male is 77.72 percent, the turnout of women voters was 75.93 percent. 31 others voted, registering a turnout of 28.97 percent.

The assembly-wise voting percentage is like this – H.D. Kote 76.94, Nanjangud 77.02, Varuna 78.46, T. Narsipur 74.40, Hanur 71.94, Kollegal 74.43, Chamarajangaar 78.91 and Gundlupet 82.35, said a note from the Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Shilpa Nag, who is also the district returning officer.

The polling in Chamarajanagar was by and large peaceful except the incident at Indiganatta booth. Protests and stone pelting led to the suspension of polling at booth 146 in Hanur taluk. Re-poll was ordered on April 29. The incident was triggered after a poll boycott call citing non-compliance of the villagers’ demands. Tense situation prevailed in the village following the incident and the district administration has deployed additional security.

Protestors ransacked the polling booth, damaging the EVM and other polling materials. Some women voters suffered minor injuries in the incident. The local officials including the tahsildar had tried to convince the villagers who had given the poll boycott call.

A total of 983 polling booths had been set up in the four Assembly constituencies falling in Chamarajanagar district – Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, and Gundlupet - while the remaining 1,017 polling booths had been set up in the four Assembly segments coming in Mysuru district – H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna, and T. Narsipur. As many as 263 polling booths come in urban areas and the remaining 1,737 had been established in villages.

