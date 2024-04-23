Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency: 2,000 booths set up for 17.78 lakh eligible voters

April 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 2,000 polling booths had been set up for the 17,78,310 eligible voters of Chamarajanagar (SC reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, which goes for polling on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, who is also the Election officer for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, said 983 polling booths had been set up in the four Assembly constituencies falling in Chamarajanagar district – Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, and Gundlupet - while the remaining the 1,017 polling booths had been set up in the four Assembly segments coming in Mysuru district – H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna, and T. Narsipura.

While 263 polling booths fell in urban areas, the remaining 1,737 were set up in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the elections will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), a total of 2,559 ballot units, 2,618 control units, and 2,792 VVPATs had been allocated to the 2,000 polling booths in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Women voters

According to statistics shared by the officials, women outnumber men among the 17,78,310 eligible voters in the constituency. While 8,78,702 among them are men, as many 8,99,501 are women. There are 107 belonging to the transgender category.

To encourage women voters, four polling booths named “Sakhi” had been established in each of the four Assembly constituencies falling in Chamarajanagar district. Similarly, two traditional tribal booths had been set up in Gundlupet Assembly constituency to encourage tribals to vote.

The officials have also set up two polling booths in each of the Assembly constituencies in the district as “Yuva Saurabha” polling booths to encourage young voters.

A total of 1,372 votes had been cast till April 23 by voters eligible for postal votes and vote-from-home facility offered to employees deputed for official work, senior citizens above 85 years, and disabled persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.