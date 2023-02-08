’Chamarajanagar has preserved the quintessence of Kannada culture’

February 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The essence of Kannada culture has been preserved in Chamarajanagar district which is also rich in a folk and arts. This was stated by the president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi, on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 12 th Chamarajanagar district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Kollegal. Mr.Joshi said though Chamarajanagar district borders both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it has preserved the essence of Kannada and attributed it to the nature of the local people, who, he said, had taken interest in preserving the local culture.

Mr. Mahesh Joshi said Chamarajanagar was rich not only in folk culture but was the land which gave birth to stalwarts in different fields including Kannada thespian Rajkumar. ‘’During my tenure as the president of the KSP, I will ensure that the All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be conducted in Chamarajanagar’’, Mr.Joshi added.

N. Mahesh, MLA, said that all efforts will be made to promote the art and culture of the district in a bid to preserve and enrich them. He said the State government had taken measures to develop Kannada schools in border areas and 7,900 classrooms are being constructed at a cost of ₹1,200 crore. Of these, 105 classrooms are being constructed in the district and 35 of them are in Kollegal alone, said Mr. Mahesh. The district is known for folk culture and efforts are on to identify and patronise talented artistes, the MLA added.

Speaking on other development works Mr.Mahesh said ₹1,200 crore has been allotted for irrigation expansion in the district while a botanical garden will come up near Bharachukki water falls at a cost of ₹100 crore.

Conference president Mahadev Shankanapur said the contribution of Chamarajanagar district to Kannada literature was immense and recalled its role in enriching the language and the literature. Writer Horeyal Doreswamy was felicitated on the occasion. Earlier, a procession of schoolchildren and folk artistes was taken out from National Government Higher Primary School to the venue of the conference.