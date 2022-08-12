Chamarajanagar freedom fighters felicitated

Freedom fighters hailing from the district are being identified and felicitated in recognition of their struggle 

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 12, 2022 20:33 IST

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri felicitating freedom fighter Lalitha G. Taget on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, in Chamarajanagar recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the 75 th year of India’s Independence and the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Chamarajanagar district administration is felicitating freedom fighters.

Deputy Commissioner Charulaltha Somal and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri went to the houses of two freedom fighters recently, felicitated them and handed over the tricolor to the veterans.

The senior officials visited Lalitha G. Taget, who lives in Chamarajnagar and K.M. Thotappa, a resident of Karinanjapura, and honored them in recognition of their struggle for the country’s freedom from the British.

The freedom fighters told the DC and the CEO that they joined the freedom movement at an early age and recalled the days when the people in the region took part in the movement for the country’s freedom. They recalled how the people in the region fought the British for an independent India.

The freedom fighters shared their experiences and memories of the freedom movement besides recalling some incidents that took place during the peak of the freedom struggle.

Ms. Somal said that the freedom fighters in Chamarajnagar are being felicitated on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

“Your contributions for the country’s freedom will always be remembered and your principles will remain a model for the present generations,” Ms. Somal and Ms. Gayathri told Lalitha G. Taget and K.M. Thotappa after honouring them.

