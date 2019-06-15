Chamarajanagar DC visits village

Deputy Commissioner B.B. Kaveri on Friday visited Kabbekatte Sri Shaneshwaraswamy temple and Shyanadrahalli in Gundlupet taluk in connection with the atrocity against a Dalit youth. She collected details from villagers in the case where the youth, Pratap, was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked recently.

Anand Kumar, SP, and Additional Superintendent of Police Anitha were present.

The DC saw the defiled idol and photos at the temple. She spoke to Temple Committee Chairman Swami Gowda and the temple priest about the incident on June 3. She also collected details on those who were present at the time. She later visited Shynadrahalli, the native place of the youth, and spoke to his relatives.

The SP said a fair investigation into the case would be conducted. Two policemen had already been suspended in connection.