Chamarajanagar DC issues fresh directives to enforce plastic ban in places of religious, tourist interest

Deputy Commissiner of Chamarajanagar Charulatha Somal has issued fresh directives to officials to enforce the ban on use of plastic in places of religious and tourist interest in Chamarajanagar district.

The officials in charge of Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple complex in Yelandur taluk’s Biligirirangana Hills and Sri Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk, besides Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple, Sri Chamarajeshwara Temple and other Muzrai Department temples in the district have been told to strictly enforce the ban.

The officials concerned have also been instructed to enforce the plastic ban in places of tourist interest including Hogenakal, Bharachukki waterfalls, and forest areas of K. Gudi.

The Deputy Commissioner’s fresh directives come in the wake of complaints of visitors discarding a large quantity of disposable plastic items in the vicinity of religious places and tourist centres.

Carry bags, plates, mugs and other disposable items manufactured out of the banned plastic should not be allowed in and around the premises of temples and tourist centres, the Deputy Commissioner has said. Even banners and buntings made out of plastic are banned.

The officials have been instructed to display a warning board in a bid to create awareness among the visitors against the use of plastic.

The temple authorities have been told to ensure that plastic plates, cups or other items made out plastic are not used for distribution of prasada or any other snacks. Similiar rules against use of plastic plates, cups or other items for eating food and snacks should be enforced even in places of tourist interest.

The temple authorities have been told to advise the devotees against bringing pooja items in plastic carry bags. They should be brought in cloth bag, paper bag, steel or any other metal utensil.

Even decorative items like flowers, festoons and buntings prepared with plastics are banned, said an official statement.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The Deputy Commissioner has also issued orders banning plastic in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk. Warning against the use of plastic carry bags, plates, cups and mugs for eating food and snacks, he has issued orders banning display of banners, buntings and other plastic items in the area. The officials have been asked to put up a board on the ban on plastic create awareness among the tourist and general public visiting the forest areas.