Chamarajanagar DC calls upon public to use ₹10 coin in daily transactions

Published - November 08, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district Shilpa Nag has called upon the general public to use ₹10 coins during their daily financial transactions.

In a statement here, Ms. Nag appealed to the general public not to pay heed to the baseless rumours with regard to use of ₹10 coins in their day to day transactions.

She pointed out that the general public was hesitant to accept ₹10 coin in view of the rumours that fake ₹10 coins were in circulation.

The ₹10 coins were legal tender issued by the Reserve Bank of India and were valid for use across India.

She also pointed out that the ₹10 coin was in use in daily transactions across all the States of the country.

The general public should not pay heed to baseless rumours about the ₹10 coin and disrupt normal economic activity, Ms. Nag said while calling upon KSRTC conductors, auto drivers, hotels, restaurants, Indira Canteen, hospitals, medical shops, cinema halls, street vendors, private organisations in Chamarajanagar district to accept and circulate the ₹10 coin.

