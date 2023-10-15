Chamarajanagar Dasara from October 17

October 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Dasara will be celebrated for 4 days in Chamarajanagar from October 17 to 20 and feature a slew of events to regale the public.

Announcing this, MLA Puttarangashetty and Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said in Chamarajanagar on Sunday that the events are akin to an extension of Mysuru Dasara to the district and there will be cultural programmes in front of the Chamarajeshwara temple.

Similarly, there will be poets conference and theatre festival entailing plays based on mythology at Dr. Rajkumar auditorium while an exhibition of products made by various women’s self-help groups, tribal organisations, and other NGOs will be held at Chamarajanagar town primary school premises.

Raitha Dasara, Mahila Dasara, marathon, and procession of various folk troupes will also be part of Chamarajanagar Dasara, said Mr. Puttarangashetty.

He said there will be special prayers and rituals at Chamarajeshwara temple at 10.15 a.m. on October 17 as part of the inauguration and this will be followed by a painting contest at the nearby lawns. A procession will be taken out from Chamarajeshwara temple at 2.30 p.m. the same day while the Dasara cultural programmes will be inaugurated at 5.30 p.m.

Dasara marathon will be flagged off from the temple premises at 6.30 a.m. on October 18 and Mahila Dasara will be inaugurated at 10.30 a.m. The theatre festival will be inaugurated at 11 a.m and on October 19 Raitha Dasara programmes will be held.

This will also feature a procession of bullock carts and folk troupes through the main thoroughfares of the city. There will be a seminar on issues related to farmers and agriculture. Dasara cultural programmes will feature light music, folk songs, classical music, kannada songs, vachana gayana, dance drama, bhajans or devotional singing, and presentation by school and college students from 2 p.m. to 9.45 p.m.

The district administration has also illuminated the main roads of the town and the Chamarajeshwara temple, said Ms. Shilpa Nag. Chamarajanagar Dasara as an extension of Mysuru Dasara was introduced in 2013 but could not be held regularly due to various reasons including floods in 2015 and due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.