Chamarajanagar Dasara from Oct. 7 to 9

Even as nine elephants entered the palace here on Friday, setting into motion the preparations for Mysuru Dasara festivities, the Dasara celebrations in Chamarajanagar will be held from October 7 to 9.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag in Chamarajanagar on Friday.

The meeting resolved to celebrate Dasara on a grand scale since being part of the Mysuru region, organising meaningful and novel programmes for three days.

Stakeholders from various fields, artists and officials attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the participants suggested expanding the illumination, covering it across the city. The entry points to Chamarajanagar city must have special lighting arrangements, locals must prioritise the cultural events and suggested inviting artistes who have earned recognition at the state level, they said.

Ms. Nag said the support and cooperation of everybody were important for organising Chamarajnagar Dasara on a grand sale for three days.

A procession with the participation of elephants has also been planned and a meeting in this regard will be organised with the forest department and other departments. The procession will also have tableaux.

She told the CESC engineers to prepare the estimate for the illumination.