Chamarajanagar bracing for next phase of vaccination

01 March 2021 02:35 IST

The Chamarajanagar district administration is bracing for COVID-19 vaccination for the general public above 60 years and people with comorbidities above 45 years, from Monday.

A release said the vaccination will be gien for free at government hospitals while the cost has been pegged at ₹250 per dose in private hospitals. The vaccination will be free in the district hospital at Chamarajanagar and the taluk hospitals at Kollegal, Gundlupet and Yelandur. In private hospitals, the vaccines will be available at ₹250 at JSS Hospital in Chamarajanagar and at Holy Cross Hospital in Kollegal.

Types of comorbidities

The authorities have identified 20 types of comorbidities in the 45 to 59 years population group. Those who wish to get vaccinated should compulsorily register online or download the Co-WIN 2 app and provide details for registration, the release added. However, people can also walk in to the designated centres for spot registration.

Vaccines will be administered in the recognised government centres on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays while it will be administered on all days of the week in the private medical centres. The government has set a goal of vaccinating atleast 200 persons per day in each of the centres and the vaccines will be administered between noon and 4 p.m. on the designated days, according to the release.

ID proof

Those seeking inoculation should go along with their aadhaar card or voters ID card while people who have completed online registration should present the relevant ID cards as mentioned during the registration process. Individuals above 45 years and with comorbidities should also furnish a certificate from the doctors who are treating them about the nature of their comorbidities.