Chamaraja MLA holds public grievances meeting in city

January 22, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda held a Jana Samparka Sabha meeting at Manchegowdana Koppal in Hebbal area in Mysuru on Monday and heard grievances related to registration of khatas, additional classrooms for government high school and repair of anganwadis among other problems.

With regard to a complaint about the difficulty faced by about 300 to 350 residents of houses in an area spread across 7 acres and 18 guntas on Survey No. 89 in Hinkal village to get their khatas and pay property tax, Mr. Gowda assured the residents that the matter had been discussed in the recent meeting of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The MUDA will shortly write to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to register the properties, issue khatas and collect property tax. Mr. Gowda assured the residents that the long-standing problem faced by the residents would be resolved in the next four to five days.

The MLA also directed MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman and other officials of the civic body, who were present on the occasion, to take necessary steps to register the khatas of other property owners of Manchegowdana Koppal. He also asked them to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced by the officials forcing them to make repeated visits to the offices.

Responding to a request to develop the playground at Sangam Circle in Manchegowdana Koppal, Mr. Gowda said the playground was the property of MUDA and directed the officials to build a fence and take necessary steps to develop the playground.

He also assured of financial assistance from the government or the MLA’s Local Area Development fund for construction of four additional classrooms, mess, toilet, compound and gate for the High School in the area.

He assured to explore possibilities of securing smart class equipment for the government higher primary school in the area through CSR funds of industries.

Responding to pathetic condition of the two Anganwadi centres in the area, the MLA directed the officials of Women and Child Welfare Department to visit the centres and take necessary steps for repair of the structures.

He also assured to discuss with officials the possibility of setting up a veterinary hospital in Manchegowdana Koppal.

The other grievances that came up at the Jana Samparka Sabhe included difficulties registering new names in ration cards, securing new ration cards and complaints about non receipt of financial assistance under Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

