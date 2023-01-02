Chamaraja Circle damaged but statue safe

January 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The heritage Chamaraja Circle on Albert Victor Road here has suffered damage after an unidentified vehicle is suspected to have hit the circle compound, damaging the lamp post, and balustrades.

The damage came to light when the heritage committee members, including N.S. Rangaraju, were carrying out a survey on the condition of heritage circles in the city.

It is not clear when actually the circle suffered the damage but it appears recent.

Prof. Rangaraju went around the circle and assessed the damage. No damage has been caused to the statue.

He told The Hindu that the matter was brought to the notice of Mayor Shivakumar. “The circle is poorly maintained as bird droppings have made the place untidy and stinking. The place appears to have not been cleaned for many days,” he said.

The committee members, which also included the two engineers from the Mysuru City Corporation, also inspected Sri Jayachamaraja Circle, which was constructed a few years ago. “This circle too lacks maintenance and the stones have come out at some places,” he said.

When contacted, Mayor Shivakumar said he has discussed the issue with the Commissioner and the repair works of the damaged circle will begin from Tuesday. And, all steps will be taken for the upkeep of the circles, he added.

The MCC has taken steps to procure CCTV images to locate the vehicle that is suspected to have run into it, damaging a portion of it.