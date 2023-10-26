Challenging tasks ahead for most camp elephants

October 26, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

For the elephants that took part in Mysuru Dasara and camped here for nearly 2 months, a far more challenging and grueling task awaits some of them on their return to their jungle camps.

While some of them will be deployed on jungle patrol and help the Forest Department in routine operations, the ‘’able-bodied’’ male among them can be expected to be deployed in combing exercises in areas of man-animal conflict.

Some of the combing operation entailing capture of tigers go on for weeks without respite and elephants like Abhimanyu - who carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession – is cut out for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities have lost count of the number of operations in which he has taken part and is considered indispensable in not only tiger capture but also in subduing wild elephants in conflict with humans. So it is with Arjuna though age is not on his side as he is past 60.

Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya said they are now training the second line of leadership and accompanying Abhimanyu and Arjuna in most operations are Dhananjaya, Bheema and Mahendra.

Both Dhananjaya and Mahendra are also among the elephants tipped to take over from Abhimanyu in carrying the golden howdah once the latter retires after 2 years. ‘’He is around 57 and will be in Dasara for at least 2 years by when the next howdah elephant has to be trained,” said Ms. Malathi Priya.

This year Dhananjaya and Mahendra carried 50 per cent of the total weight of the howdah which is around 750 kg. Both the elephants carried the weight with ease and performed impeccably well. A few more male elephants may be tried out and the decision as to who is best suited for the task of carrying the howdah will be decided in future by senior officials, Ms. Malathi Priya added.

Another elephant thought fit to succeed Abhimanyu was Gopalaswamy who was found to be very promising with his impressive height, strength, gait, and temperament. He was also a regular in tiger combing operations along with Abhimanyu. But sadly, Gopalswamy was killed in a fight with a wild tusker in Nagarahole last year.

Elephants like Vijaya and Varalakshmi which are past their prime will spend their time in semi-retirement in the jungle camps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT