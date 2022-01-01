Challenges ahead, but we cannot simply impose restrictions and sit back: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru

01 January 2022 16:36 IST

Basavaraj Bommai greets officials on new year

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended new year greetings to officials of the government and said 2022 will be a challenging year on the economic and administrative fronts.

The Chief Minister said, “We have to prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19 along with pushing the economy forward. We cannot simply impose restrictions and sit back. We need to face it with various other strategies. We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it.”

He asked officials to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments. As for the revenue generating departments, he wanted them to raise their efficiency to improve the State’s finances.

“We should face the challenge with a positive attitude. Good thinking leads to good work. Good work paves the way for a good life. Love your work, which will bring good results,” Mr. Bommai said.

“Ours is a government that had the least interference in the administration over the last five months. Work according to your conscience. Let your experience prove helpful for the poor,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, DG-IGP Praveen Sood and other senior officials participated in the meeting.