‘Challenge to get economy back on track’

T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, on Wednesday said that one of the biggest challenges for the State will be to bring its economy back on track as revenue sources have almost dried up.

He was speaking at a webinar on ‘Coping Strategies for COVID-19’, organised by Synergia Foundation.

Containing the spread of the virus due to migration and people travelling within and between States will be a challenge once lockdown restrictions are lifted, he said.

Arvind Kasturi, head of community healthcare at St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, who was part of the event, underscored the importance of providing healthcare to all patients and not just those with COVID-19.

The State currently has the infrastructure to handle 20,000 cases.

“We have had just over 400 cases till now. In the worst case scenario, experts have warned us of an increase in cases by 20,000. We are prepared for it. However, we have certain conflicting opinions and different projections by experts on the number of cases that might spike,” Mr. Bhaskar added.