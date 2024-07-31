ADVERTISEMENT

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy visits flood-hit agricultural fields in Yadgir district

Updated - July 31, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, with district officials and others, during a visit to the flood-hit areas in Yadgir district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy visited flood-affected agricultural fields in Yakshinthi, Madarakal, Hayyal and Kollur villages of Yadgir district on Wednesday and interacted with farmers.

Agricultural crops in villages along the Krishna riverbank have been inundated due to flooding after a heavy quantity of water was discharged from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur, a couple of days ago.

Mr. Narayanaswamy also collected information from Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela on rain and flood damage and discussed with her the issue of increasing the height of the bridge near Kollur village which is currently submerged in the Krishna water severing road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur.

He said that teams from the BJP are inspecting flood damage and they will submit a detailed report to the State government through the State party president and seek compensation for farmers.

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil and others were present.

