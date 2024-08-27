GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chalavadi Narayanaswamy petitions Gehlot seeking dismissal of Priyank Kharge

Published - August 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy submitting a memorandum to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking dismissal of RDPR and IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with allotment of land at aerospace park in Bengaluru for a trust owned by his family.

Mr. Narayanaswamy, who met the Governor, accused the Kharge family of snatching away land from other deserving Dalits, using their political influence while pointing out that they had been granted land under the Dalit quota.

Both Major Industries Minister M.B. Patil and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge have clarified that the land allotted was a CA land and that it had been allotted as per norms without compromising on the requisite qualifications.

