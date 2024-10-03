Chalavadi lashes out at CM Siddaramaiah for making political speech on Dasara Utsav stage

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some MLAs for using the Dasara Utsav stage to discuss current political issues and said that “it is not the platform for political discussions.”

He was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Thursday. Mr. Narayanaswamy was here to cast his vote in the elections for the posts of president and vice-president in the Yadgir City Municipal Council.

“There could have been a discussion on the past glory of Mysuru and the efforts made then to strengthen the region under the Kings, with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Instead, Mr. Siddaramaiah was saying that he hasn’t committed any mistake. Is that the stage to discuss politics? It is a shame on his part,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

The Opposition leader said that people who fought for Kannada should be called for the Dasara Utsav from the next year instead of having political discussions on such a stage.

Great victory

Mr. Narayanaswamy termed the party’s win in the CMC elections as a great victory.

“We faced this election in the absence of two tall leaders, Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal and Venkatareddy Mudnal, former MLAs, who died within a short period recently. However, our leaders have handled the situation well and brought us victory. Now, the departed souls may feel happy,” he added.

