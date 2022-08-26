Chakravarthi Sulibele welcomes idea of keeping images of freedom fighters in Ganesh mandals

Chakravarthi Sulibele, writer and motivational speaker and founder of Yuva Brigade, is scheduled to speak on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution to the freedom struggle at K.L.S. Gogte College of Commerce in Belagavi on August 27

The Hindu Bureau belagavi
August 26, 2022 12:49 IST

Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of Yuva Brigade.

“Satish Jarkiholi, a non-believer, has announced that he would ask his followers to keep images of freedom fighters like Sangolli Rayanna, and philosophers, like Buddha, Basavanna and Dr Ambedkar, in Ganesh mandals. I am happy that ‘Veer’ Savarkar’s atma has inspired atheists like Satish Jarkiholi to come to Ganesh mandals,’’ said Mithun Chakravarthi, writer and motivational speaker who is better known by his nom de plume Chakravarthi Sulibele.

“Veer Savarkar inspired the nation while he was alive. He continues to inspire even after his death. He not only inspires the believers, but also non-believers. To that extent, India has changed,’’ he told journalists in Belagavi on August 26.

Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of Yuva Brigade, is scheduled to speak on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution to the freedom struggle at K.L.S. Gogte College of Commerce on August 27.

“This year, we have decided to celebrate Ganesh festival as Savarkar Ganeshotsava. We initiated this, but several organisations have joined the effort. I have spoken to heads of various organisations, like Pramod Mutalik of Sri Ram Sene. They also like the idea and have promised to join the movement,” he said.

