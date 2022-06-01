Chakratheertha row: Minister to submit a report

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh would submit a report on the controversy over textbook revision committee chairman Rohit Chakratheertha’s remarks based on which the government would take a further decision.

He told reporters in Mangaluru that the Minister would look at the controversy from various angles and submit a report along with documents. The Minister had already met the Adichunchanagiri seer in this regard, the CM said, in an obvious reference to the row over the episode of Mr. Chakratheertha forwarding a spoof of the State anthem on social media.