Chairpersons elected unopposed to four standing committees in Kalaburagi City Corporation

August 24, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chairpersons for all the four Standing Committees of Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation were elected unopposed at the Town Hall here on Thursday.

As per information provided by the authorities, the Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals will be headed by Ragamma S. Inamdar (Congress), the Standing Committee for Accounts by Sajid Kalyani (Janata Dal-S), the Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice by Vishal Kumar Navarang (Janata Dal-S) and the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement will be chaired by Riyaz Ahammdd Siddi Sharipur (Congress).

The ruling BJP has left all the posts to the Congress and the Janata Dal(S).

As many as 28 members, seven for each committee, were elected on August 7. They included 12 BJP members, 14 Congress members and two Janata Dal(S) members.

Of the 28 members, Arunabai Ambaraya of Ward No 6 and Renuka Ramareddy of Ward No 37 were absent.

The elections to the posts were conducted under the supervision of Mayor Vishal Dargi and Deputy Mayor Shivanand Pisti.

The Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima and other leaders congratulated the new chairpersons of all the four Standing Committees by presenting them bouquets.

“Chairpersons of all the four Standing Committees were elected unopposed. We, all the members of the civic body, will collectively work for the development of the city. We will come up with new and innovate programmes to improve civic amenities, health and education in the city. Supplying safe drinking water and maintaining clean environment will be our priorities,” Mr. Dargi said after the elections.

He said that the meeting of the general body will be convened before September 10. He said that the future course of action for implementing development projects on a priority basis will be discussed.

“Some of the government institutions have large amount of tax dues payable to the civic body. We will discuss the issue with consultative committee and devise the means and ways to collect it,” he added.

