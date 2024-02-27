Chairman, vice-chairman of CII Mysuru appointed

February 27, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The new office-bearers for CII Mysuru zonal council have been appointed for the year 2024-25.

Eswara Rao V., vice-president (Works) and location Head of three manufacturing plants since August 2018, has been appointed chairman of CII Mysuru. He has over 27 years of technical expertise in operations management across various industries including petrochemicals, plastics, rubber, belts, tyres, and sugar. He is involved in professional memberships, including Industry Management Committees and Indian Rubber Institute, a press release said.

Santosh Gundapi, senior director at AT&S India Pvt. Ltd., has been appointed the vice-chairman of CII Mysuru. He has expertise in printed circuit board technologies, encompassing production, quality management, Six Sigma, and overall plant performance. In 2017, he shifted to Austria, where he served as customer quality manager for AT&S automotive, industrial, and medical business unit, overseeing quality functions across Austria, Korea, and India, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.