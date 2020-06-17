Chairman appointed for fee regulatory committee

After a gap of 18 months, the Department of Higher Education, on Wednesday finally appointed a chairman for the fee regulatory committee. Former High Court judge and former Upalokayukta Subhash B. Adi has been named chairman for a tenure of one year or until further orders.
The role of the committee, which comprises the chairman, is to prescribe the fee structure after looking at expenditure incurred by colleges with the aim of ensuring that students are not burdened by huge hikes. It will decide if a hike is deemed necessary and accordingly, fix a reasonable percentage or cap for college managements.
In the lurch
The absence of a committee for more than a year had left students, who were hoping to enrol in professional colleges, in the lurch. Dinesh N., an MBBS seat aspirant for this year, said: “The committee is especially important this year as students from middle-class families have been affected by the economic slowdown on account of COVID-19. We won’t be able to afford education if colleges hike tuition fees. We hope the committee will keep our concerns in mind.”
For the 2019-20 academic year, there was no fee regulatory committee and the State governments as well as associations of different professional colleges got into a consensual agreement regarding fee structures.
In the 2018-19 academic year, the intervention of this committee had ensured that the engineering fee hike was capped at 8%. Though the State government and college managements had decided on a 10% hike, they had to roll it back after the committee objected.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath