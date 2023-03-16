ADVERTISEMENT

Chain snatching case solved in 2 hours

March 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift action, a chain snatcher was caught within two hours of allegedly committing the crime, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Based on CCTV footage, the V.V. Puram Police nabbed the accused who allegedly snatched the gold chain weighing 65 grams from a woman. The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. in Yadavagiri a few metres away from the victim’s house.

The arrested, who came in a scooter, allegedly snatched the chain worth ₹1.80 lakh and sped away. He was traced in Vijayanagar based on the CCTV visuals and other information including the registration details of the scooter used in the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was arrested and the chain was recovered. The scooter has been seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US