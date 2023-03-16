HamberMenu
Chain snatching case solved in 2 hours

March 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift action, a chain snatcher was caught within two hours of allegedly committing the crime, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Based on CCTV footage, the V.V. Puram Police nabbed the accused who allegedly snatched the gold chain weighing 65 grams from a woman. The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. in Yadavagiri a few metres away from the victim’s house.

The arrested, who came in a scooter, allegedly snatched the chain worth ₹1.80 lakh and sped away. He was traced in Vijayanagar based on the CCTV visuals and other information including the registration details of the scooter used in the crime.

The accused was arrested and the chain was recovered. The scooter has been seized.

