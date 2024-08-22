ADVERTISEMENT

Chain-snatching case in Hassan taluk

Published - August 22, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A biker robbed a lady off her necklace after promising to drop her off at her destination near Shantigrama in Hassan taluk on Wednesday evening.

Parvathamma and her husband, Nage Gowda of Bylahalli in Hassan taluk, were on the way to Madenur to attend a marriage. They were waiting for a bus at Karekere Gate near Shantigrama to reach Madenur, when a biker stopped near them and offered to drop them. He told the couple that he would drop them off one after the other and asked Parvathamma to get on his bike first.

As he took the wrong route, Parvathamma became suspicious of his conduct. She forced him to stop the bike. He stopped the bike, snatched her 20 gm gold necklace, and fled the place.

The Shantigrama Police have registered the case based on Parvathamma’s complaint.

