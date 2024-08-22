GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chain-snatching case in Hassan taluk

Published - August 22, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A biker robbed a lady off her necklace after promising to drop her off at her destination near Shantigrama in Hassan taluk on Wednesday evening.

Parvathamma and her husband, Nage Gowda of Bylahalli in Hassan taluk, were on the way to Madenur to attend a marriage. They were waiting for a bus at Karekere Gate near Shantigrama to reach Madenur, when a biker stopped near them and offered to drop them. He told the couple that he would drop them off one after the other and asked Parvathamma to get on his bike first.

As he took the wrong route, Parvathamma became suspicious of his conduct. She forced him to stop the bike. He stopped the bike, snatched her 20 gm gold necklace, and fled the place.

The Shantigrama Police have registered the case based on Parvathamma’s complaint.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.