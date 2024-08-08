GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chain snatcher trying to flee caught

Published - August 08, 2024 07:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In filmi style, a police constable staked his life to catch a chain snatcher who tried to flee in a scooter at Sadashivanagar police station junction on August 7.

The entire act was caught on CCTV camera where Doddalingaiah, attached to Koratagere station in Tumakuru, held on to the accused Manjesh’s leg and was dragged in a scooter for a few yards before he was caught with the help of other police officials on duty at the junction.

The accused, Manjesh, wanted in over ten robbery cases, was on the run. He used to cheat older women, promising government grants and robbing their valuables. He was on the run for the last one month wanted by Tumakuru police.

The Koratagere police on a tip-off that Manjesh was coming to Sadashivanagar waited at the signal.

Doddalingaiah noticed Manjesh coming on a scooter and tried to stop him. Manjesh, sensing trouble, tried to flee, but Doddalingaiah chased him, held on to his legs and was dragged on the road.

Manjesh was later arrested and taken to Koratagere police station for further investigation.

