C.H. Vijayashankar appointed Meghalaya Governor 

In a political career spanning three decades, Mr. Vijayashankar has been elected as Mysuru MP twice on a BJP ticket

Published - July 28, 2024 02:14 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Two-time MP from Karnataka C.H. Vijayashankar, who has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.

Two-time Mysuru MP and former minister C.H. Vijayashankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya. He is one of the six Governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu, who also reshuffled three others late on Saturday (July 27).

Mr. Vijayashankar’s political career spans over three decades. He was with the BJP for the greater part of his political life and with the Congress for two years from 2017 to 2019 before returning to the BJP fold.

He was elected as Mysuru MP on a BJP ticket in 1998 and again in 2004 when he defeated Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family.

In 2014, he was fielded against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda from Hassan and lost the polls. In 2019 Parliamentary elections, he was fielded as the Congress candidate from Mysuru against Pratap Simha. He lost again, after which he returned to the BJP.

Apart from his tenure at the national level, Mr. Vijayashankar also spent considerable time in State politics and was elected as an MLA from Hunsur in 1994. He was also an MLC from 2010 to 2016. He was also the Minister for forests, ecology and environment.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, he was fielded as the BJP candidate from Periyapatana constituency in Mysuru district but suffered a defeat.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique states that his appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge.

