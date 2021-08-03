CFTRI’s session for startups on food processing units

MYSURU

03 August 2021

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has organised a two-day online training programme on the topic “An overview of food processing machineries and unit operations” from August 17 to 18 under CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative for the benefit of MSMEs and startups working in the area of food processing, with the involvement of experts involved in various engineering operations and machinery development.

The training broadly covers topics such as challenges and unit operations in food processing, primary and secondary grain processing, machineries for processing of fruits and vegetables, roasting, drying and frying machines, packaging and labelling, machinery layouts for MSMEs, standards, regulatory requirements and energy auditing.

The target audience for the training are ITI/diploma/graduates who are aspiring to be entrepreneurs, new entrepreneurs and startups, a release said here.

The application fee for the training has been fixed at ₹500 which can be paid online or through SBI branches via SBI-Collect. The details may be found at https://www.cftri.res.in/PDF/SDP-29072021.pdf

e- Certificates will be issued to those who successfully complete the programme. Those who are interested may pay the application fee through SBI Collect and then apply online for the program. The last date to apply is August 11 (till 11.59 p.m.), the release said.