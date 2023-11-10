CFTRI’s School of Milling Technology completes 42 courses

November 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The valedictory of the 42nd batch of the International School of Milling Technology (ISMT) situated at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) was held here on Friday, November 10.

On the occasion, certificates were presented to the students of the ISMT course.

Dr. K. Leelavathi, former senior principal Scientist, FMBCT Department, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, who was the chief guest, presented the certificates and delivered the valedictory address.

As a part of human resource development, the International School of Milling Technology was established as a joint Indo-Swiss venture and Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India project in 1981 to serve the needs of flour milling industry in India and other developing countries with regard to training in flour milling technology.

The course has been gradually updated making it effective and responsive to the needs of the milling industry, especially in developing countries of tropical areas. The course is aimed at turning out the best technical personnel cum Managers equipped with the necessary capability to take up the challenges of managing modern roller flour mills, a note said.

The course includes In-plant training at ISMT Mill (20 tons/day capacity) and Automatic Mill practical classes. Different guest lectures are also arranged on related topics. The mill has been modernised with the latest machinery in cleaning and milling sections, flour fortification, automatic flour handling and packing system.

So far, 42 courses in Flour Milling Technology have been completed. In all, to date, 860 participants, including 117 from some of the other developing countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guyana, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Liberia, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Syria, Suriname, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, West Indies, Yemen, Zambia have been trained.

The trained personnel were serving in different roller flour mills in India and in various other countries. Since then, there have been qualitative changes in the working of these mills as per the feedback received from the milling industry, the release from the institute said.

International School of Milling Technology (ISMT) is a first of its kind in South East Asia. The Institute has all the required facilities to provide the program of the international standard, according to the institute.

Laboratories and infrastructure facilities

ISMT is equipped with facilities and expertise of CFTRI with a fully dedicated computer-controlled pilot roller flour mill where students are taught milling systems as per the international and Indian sub-continental standards. ISMT is also equipped with an analytical laboratory for testing the physico-chemical attributes of raw materials and finished products. In addition, test baking and pilot scale baking facilities are available for assessing quality of milled products, the release said.

The institute has been leveraging its expertise, industry collaborations, and infrastructure to create a range of this course that cater to the needs of the milling industry by turning out the best technical personnel cum managers. Its faculty members, with extensive experience and academic expertise, bring a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience to the classroom, the scientists said.

On the occasion, the students who scored the highest marks, including in baking science and cereal science, and the rank holders were announced.

