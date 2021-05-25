CFTRI’s ozone-based air disinfection system to combat droplet infections

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru has come up with an ozone-based disinfection system which can also be used for combating transmission of droplet infections like COVID-19.

“Ozone is known for water purification. We have tried to standardize it for air disinfection,” said CFTRI Director Sridevi Singh told The Hindu.

“Ordinarily, any premises that is sprayed with hypo/formaldehyde or any other chemical compounds for sterilization or disinfection needs to be closed for around 2-24 hours. But, through ozone-based disinfection, a room or any premises is safe to enter in 20 to 30 minutes,” she said while adding that ozone, which breaks down to molecular oxygen, is also chemical-residue free.

Also, when other chemical disinfectants are sprayed in a room having electronic items, there can be corrosion over a period of time. Comparatively, ozone is safe as it is used in extremely small (calculated in parts per million) quantities, she said.

The scientific know-how for the ozone-based disinfection system developed by CFTRI has already found an industry partner. “The licensees are based in Nagpur and Coimbatore. Already, about twenty units have been installed at various locations,” she said. Air disinfection are commonly needed in hospitals, operation theatres, besides food industries like ice cream plants etc.

During the research at CFTRI, Dr Singh pointed out that the scientists carried out rigorous tests with indicative microbes as well as Covid-19 virus with varying ozone concentration for safety and efficacy in compliance with various regulatory guidelines

“After disinfection, we found a substantial reduction in pathogens and the room was safe to enter after 20 minutes,” she said.

The concentration of ozone and the time period for disinfection has been worked out along with factoring of temperature and humidity effect in to process design. The ozone based air disinfection has to be used under unoccupied condition, she said.