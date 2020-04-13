CFTRI’s ‘immunity’ boosting foodsto Bengaluru’s migrant workers

The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute has joined hands with the Income Tax Department (Karnataka and Goa) to provide relief food to migrant labourers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

So far, the institute has supplied five tonnes of fruit bars, 500 kg of Spirulina Chikki and five tonnes of flavoured water to the IT Department which is feeding nearly 10,000 migrant workers daily in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

The food items supplied sustain for a longer time as they are long shelf-life foods that are supplemented with some essential nutrition.

“Foods also need to provide micro-nutrients that aid in boosting immunity. This may not be possible in case of mass feeding and hence supplementing with essential nutrients becomes necessary when the beneficiaries are locked in one place for extended periods. This has been taken care by us,” said Dr. K S M S Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.

CSIR-CFTRI claimed that it has put together a few food items that would provide one or other supplement needed to maintain the immune system in times of distress.

The nutri-mango fruit bars supplied contains essential nutrients like carbohydrates, carotenes and also added Vitamin C and Zinc which are known to improve the immunity. The mango bars provide nearly 75 percent of Vitamin C and 30% of Zinc required by a person daily. Also, the nutri-mixed fruit bar is similar to mango bars and both the products last up to six months, according to the CFTRI.

By supplying cardamom flavoured water, the institute was using it as a vehicle for providing flavoured oils from traditional herbs which are again known immune boosters. A total of 10,000 bottles of water had been supplied for distribution, the CFTRI announced here on Monday.

Spirulina chikki, a snack that provides good micronutrients from spirulina as well as the tasty, nourishing groundnut proteins, provides the bio-available micronutrients such as Vitamin A, Beta Carotene and easily digestible algal proteins. As many as 15,000 chikki bars have been distributed so far, the institute said in its release.

The relief food preparation was a private-public enterprise where CSIR-CFTRI used its knowledge to formulate foods and some of its licensees provided their facilities for manufacturing the food in a short time. “In times of lockdown when manpower and movement are curtailed, this model gave us a workable solution,” the director explained.

“CFTRI’s offer to provide immunity boosting foods gave a boost to our efforts. Such foods are imperative for our target population to sustain themselves in good health in these times,” said Mr Zakir Thomas, Principal Income Tax Commissioner, Karnataka and Goa, in the note.

Mr Nishanth, Joint Commissioner (IT), Bengaluru, said: “It’s admirable that in this urgent hour, CFTRI is providing nutrient foods to the needy. CFTRI is making use of its technologies to make sure that kids, women, police and health workers are not devoid of essential nutrients. Spiriluna Chikkies and mango bars are being enjoyed by kids. This partnership will continue in the coming days of lockdown.”

The foods were distributed in Sampigehalli, Airport area, Bagalur, Kottanooru, Annapurneshwari Nagar, Nagarabhavi, Jnanabharathi, Amrutha Halli, Mallathahalli, Chandra Layout, Kamakshipalya, Hennur, Chikkakbasti, Yelahanka Amarajyothinagar and Byatarayanapura areas of Bengaluru.