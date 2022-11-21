CFTRI’s flour milling tech student bags ₹45 lakh job offer

November 21, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A student of International School of Milling Technology (ISMT) at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has bagged a job with an annual salary package of ₹45 lakh.

Disproving that only young graduates in the IT sector secure placements with handsome salaries, the ISMT student, after finishing the 12-month residential course in flour milling technology, managed to get an overseas placement with the whopping pay. Almost all students of the 41st ISMT course have bagged jobs with attractive salaries.

CSIR-CFTRI director Sridevi Annapurna Singh, at the ISMT course valedictory event held on CFTRI premises here on Monday, said: “I cannot imagine such a salary package even after completing 31 years of my service. I feel happy to see our students excel in their roles. Those who have passed out of course are in top positions and the course has made a big impact on the flour milling industry.”

Suresh D. Shakhare, coordinator, ISMT, CSIR-CFTRI, said the 41st batch of ISMT students have bagged attractive jobs and added that 100% placements had been registered this year too. Many students have secured jobs in African and Asian countries. The student who got the ₹45 lakh annual package has been placed in a Trinidadian company.

So far, 41 regular courses in flour milling technology have been completed since the launch of ISMT. In all, 836 students, including 117 international students, were trained at the institute and are now serving in various roller flour mills in India and abroad. “There has been qualitative change in the working of these mills as per the feedback received from the milling industry,” the institute said.

ISMT is one of its kind in South East Asia, with facilities and expertise from CFTRI with fully dedicated computer controlled pilot roller flour mill where students are taught milling systems as per the International and Indian sub-continental standards.

Students with a bachelor’s degree or diploma in technology, engineering, and science or equivalent are eligible for the course. Those with experience in flour milling and sponsorship by the flour milling industry get preference since there are limited seats for the course.

Haris Nellikote, director, Parisons Foods Pvt. Ltd., Calicut, a former student of ISMT, said he started the flour milling industry after completing the ISMT course and expanded the production in the last 30 years. The course was instrumental in encouraging him to set up the industry.

He said the war between Russia and Ukraine impacted the global wheat supply even as the heat wave in India dropped the wheat yield, increasing the prices by around 40%.

Mr. Haris and Dr. Singh gave away medals to meritorious ISMT students.

Mohit Sandeep Kawale got the G.K. Jalan Gold Medal, while Pratik Ganpatrao Patil bagged the Delhi Flour Mills Silver Medal. The Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Bronze Medal was bagged by K. Balasubramani. S.R. Shurpalekar Gold Medal was bagged by Pratik Ganpatrao Patil and Indrani Dasappa Gold Medal was secured by Mohit Sandeep Kawale.