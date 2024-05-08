CFTRI’s courses to enhance skills, aid start-up ventures

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru has announced the calendar for short-term courses for 2024-25. The institute is organising 27 regular training programs, skill development programs, and short-term courses this financial year under CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, encompassing all the major areas in food science and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The major attraction of these courses is their short duration, but it is intensive and packed with lectures and demonstrations. Due to its short duration and condensed, focused, and capsulated syllabus, the short-term courses are well received by students, academicians, employed, and entrepreneurs who cannot spare much time. At the same time, these programs are extremely beneficial for unemployed youth to enhance their employability skills or entrepreneurial aspirants to establish their startup venture based on food processing, a press release said here.

The faculty members for the courses have vast experience in specific areas of Food Science and Technology. The demonstrations and practical classes are conducted in the state-of-the-art laboratories and pilot plants of CSIR-CFTRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Successful participants will be given participation certificates at the end of the course. The institute is a Training Partner (TP) for conducting Skill

Development Programs (SDPs) aligned with National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) under Skill India Mission of Government of India for the skills like baking technician/operative (FIC/Q5005), food microbiologist (FIC/Q7603) and spice processing technician (FIC/Q8502).

Apart from the regular training programs, CFTRI arranges custom-made programs exclusively designed for academic institutions, government departments/agencies, industries, FPOs, SHGs, etc., for their students/staff/sponsored-participants/members in the area of food processing, the release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-CFTRI has trained more than 1,800 personnel in 2023-24 under various training streams such as Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, farmer-centric training programs and short-term courses.

Also, in the previous financial year, the institute successfully organised a training program on “Rice Milling and Value Addition to Rice” for Guyanese delegation under Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) Programme sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

The course calendar for the financial year 2024-25 has been announced. For more information and registration, visit: https://stc.cftri.res.in ; e-mail: stc@cftri.res.in. Phone:0821-2514310.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.