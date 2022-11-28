CFTRI workshop on egg-based value-added products

November 28, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MYSURU

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru - a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, is organising a hybrid workshop on “Egg-based value-added products – Processing, Packaging and Preservation” under CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative on December 9.

Chicken egg is one of the leading livestock productions in India. India ranks third in the world in hen eggs’ production and produced 5.7 MT of eggs in 2019. Even though India is the leading producer of hen eggs in the world, the annual consumption is about 86 eggs per person against a global average of about 161 eggs per person as on 2018-19. Most eggs are served as fresh table eggs and any processed/ready-to-eat products of eggs are uncommon in India. Eggs are highly perishable and have limited shelf-life. They need to be marketed immediately or processed into value-added products, a press release said.

The hybrid workshop will be focused to create awareness for the value addition of egg-based products that would enhance the value and use of eggs to supplement human nutrition which will improve the sustainability and socio-economic development of the egg industry, poultry farmers and stakeholders.

The key topics of the workshop will be eggs composition, nutrition, consumption and human health; value-added egg products; egg-based beverage and health food products; chill food technology for egg-based snacks; start-up opportunities in egg-based value products; food safety standards and regulation in egg processing etc, the release said.

the last date for registration is 04-12-2022. Those who are interested may go through the details and register online at https://www.cftri.res.in/sdp