CFTRI to train start-ups on producing healthy, tasty snacks

MYSURU

02 September 2021 19:59 IST

Consumers’ preferences for snacks that deliver on health, convenience and taste have sparked innovations in many of the healthy snack segments.

In this regard, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) is organising a two-day webinar on “Innovative and Healthy Snacks” on September 21 and 22 under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative for the benefit of start-ups , SMEs, entrepreneurs, and micro-entrepreneurs working in the area of food processing.

The webinar would focus on formulations, manufacturing quality and other regulatory requirements in the Indian snack food industry. The selected topics would also cover various aspects for establishing sustainable business models for functional and health promoting snacks in meeting the increasing demand.

It will also provide an insight into the opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups with respect to Indian snack industry, including Return of Investment (RoI), sensory and consumer acceptance studies, plant layout and certifications. Target audience for this workshop are aspiring entrepreneurs who have completed their graduation or diploma in any subject, a release from the CFTRI said.

Registration fee has been fixed at ₹885 (including GST) and can be paid through SBI Collect. The details may be found at https://www.cftri.res.in/PDF/Workshop_on_Healthy_Snacks_Brochure.pdf

or contact the Head, PMC, (E-mail: pmc@cftri.res.in]. Those who are interested may apply online for the programme on or before September 9.